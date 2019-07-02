PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA trade deadline is today at noon PT. The Trail Blazers made one trade already this week, acquiring Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Portland has been linked to players like Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, Hawks forward Taurean Prince and other players in reports leading up to the deadline. Reportedly, the Blazers have put Maurice Harkless and their 2019 first-round draft pick on the trade block.

Will Portland make another trade today? We'll update this article through the deadline with every rumor and report involving the Blazers.

