PORTLAND, Ore. — The best stretch of Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic's NBA career has coincided with an increase in minutes.

Generally, when Nurkic plays 30 minutes or more this season, good things happen for him and the Blazers.

Nurkic has played 30 minutes or more in 16 of the Blazers' 40 games this season. In those 16 games, Nurkic is averaging 17.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line.

In the 24 games when Nurkic has played fewer than 30 minutes, he's averaging 13.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 72 percent from the free-throw line.

Surprisingly, increasing Nurkic's minutes hasn't corresponded with an increase in turnovers or personal fouls. In the 16 games he's played 30 minutes or more, he's averaging 3.1 fouls and 2.2 turnovers. In the other 24 games, he's averaging 3.2 fouls and 2.3 turnovers.

Whether this data is a sign that Nurkic deserves more playing time, or that head coach Terry Stotts only gives his starting center more minutes when he's playing his best basketball is the unsolved mystery in this equation.

What's not up for debate is the fact that Stotts has trusted Nurkic with more minutes in the past couple weeks. In the Blazers' first 34 games, Nurkic exceeded the 30-minute mark only 11 times. But in the past six games, he's played 30 minutes or more in five of the contests.

During that six-game stretch, Nurkic has played the best basketball of his career, averaging 22.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game, while shooting 59 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line. The Blazers have won four of those six games, including victories against the Warriors, 76ers and Rockets.

