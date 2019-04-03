PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers peaking after the All-Star break has become as common in this city as food carts, breweries and specialty coffee.

The team's current seven-game road trip was billed as a defining stretch for the Blazers season. Instead of wilting on the road like the Blazers did in the first half of the season, the team has thrived. Portland had dropped 15 of its 25 games away from the Moda Center before this trip began; a win Tuesday in Memphis would push the Blazers to a .500 road record.

Since the break, Portland ranks fourth in offensive rating (116.1 points per 100 possessions) and defensive rating (106.8 points per 100 possessions), and second in net rating (+9.3 points per 100 possessions).

(Story continues below)

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Headband Moe and the Blazers are on a tear!

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Portland's not the only hot team in the West, though. Three of the other four teams in the Top 5 in net rating since the break are the Denver Nuggets (fourth, +5.8), the team the Blazers are chasing for the No. 2 seed; and the Utah Jazz (third, +6.0) and Houston Rockets (fifth, +5.0), the two teams chasing the Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder, who are tied for the third seed in the West.

The Rockets have won five in a row and are one game behind the Blazers. The Jazz have won four in a row and are 2.5 games behind Portland. The Blazers have the eighth-easiest remaining schedule in the NBA, according to Tankathon. Utah has the easiest remaining schedule and Houston the 10th-easiest.

The Blazers are 3.5 games behind the Nuggets and the No. 2 seed. With 19 games to go, that seems like a lot of ground to make up. The Nuggets, though, have lost two in a row and have the eighth-most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA. If the Nuggets continue to lose games they shouldn't, the second seed is still in play.

It should all make for a fascinating final month of the regular season.

Here's a look at how the Blazers fared in the latest batch of NBA power rankings.

What they wrote: The Blazers have been dominating during this seven-game road trip. Assuming they take care of business against the Grizzlies, they will finish the trip at 6-1.

In Sunday’s win over the Hornets, it was Rodney Hood who stepped up and proved to be the difference maker. His season-high 27 points led the way in the 10-point win and provided hope that maybe Hood can supply a performance like this in the playoffs.

Hood hadn’t scored in double figures with the Trail Blazers since he put up 14 in his first game with the squad. There’s no way Hood can produce enough to hold over the entire bench like he did Sunday, but if he can step up as the leader of that unit, it could make a huge difference in how Portland’s March and April goes. — Khadrice Rollins

What they wrote: Preseason projected win total: 41.3. Currently on pace for: 50.8. Difference: +9.5 wins. Savvy trade-deadline moves where the Blazers improved around the margins without giving up much. The Blazers have one game left (in Memphis) on a seven-game post-All-Star break road trip. So far, they're 5-1, having beaten the Sixers and Celtics. This team could continue to push its way up the standings, especially since they'll spend much of March at the Moda Center. — Reid Forgrave

What they wrote: Despite a harrowing half hour stuck in a Boston elevator, the Blazers are 5-1 on the trip that ends in Memphis on Tuesday, with the only loss coming on Kawhi Leonard's game-winner on Friday. They've been without Evan Turner for most of the trip, but Rodney Hood had a 27-point second half in Charlotte on Sunday and their starting lineup has outscored its opponents by 31.2 points per 100 possessions over the six games. The Blazers have three of the seven league-wide lineups — the other four starters with either Turner, Maurice Harkless, Jake Layman at small forward — that have scored at least 114 points per 100 possessions in 200 minutes or more. The Turner lineup (plus-16.4) is the best among the 29 lineups that have played 200-plus minutes in regard to point differential per 100 possessions. They ... have a big game against the Thunder on Thursday, with OKC having won the first three meetings. — John Schuhmann

What they wrote: The Blazers had to be ecstatic that newcomer Rodney Hood finally had a breakthrough game. The veteran swingman had 27 points, all after the 2:27 mark in the third quarter, in a win at Charlotte on Sunday. Hood had missed 25 of 32 field-goal attempts and nine of 10 3-pointers in the previous five games. — Marc Spears

Editor's note: In this week's power rankings by The Athletic, author Zach Harper posed one pressing question for each team.

What they wrote: Question: Should Damian Lillard make All-NBA Second Team?

Despite any allegiances to any hometown picks, I think most NBA fans can agree that Steph Curry and James Harden will end up on the All-NBA First Team this season. Harden has been scoring at historic rates once again, and Curry is simply too good and impactful not to receive this accolade. Figuring out who goes to the backcourt of the All-NBA Second Team becomes a bit tricky after that. Russell Westbrook will be in the mix. Kyrie Irving will certainly be in the mix. Maybe even throw in someone like Ben Simmons into the mix. But Damian Lillard has to be in one of those guard spots. The Trail Blazers have a chance to make a run at the No. 2 seed in this final stretch of the season. Most likely, they’ll battle Oklahoma City for the No. 3 seed.

Lillard has this team focused and surging at the right time. Portland is 13-5 in their last 18 games. On the season, Lillard’s scoring (25.9) is down from the previous two seasons. He’s also seen his usage rate (29.6) under 30 percent for the first time in four years. Lillard has managed the balance between leadership and flat-out taking over extremely well. He has the second highest true shooting (58.8) of his career and his advanced stats across the board are pretty much comparable with his best seasons. As good as Westbrook has been, Lillard has been more consistent. As dynamic as Irving has been, Lillard has at least matched it. He should be recognized as one of the four best guards in the NBA this season. — Zach Harper

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.