PORTLAND, Ore. — Lost in the hubbub of the approaching trade deadline and Anthony Davis requesting a one-way ticket out of New Orleans is the fact that the Trail Blazers are playing pretty good basketball right now.

Portland (31-20) is in the midst of a strange portion of their schedule currently. They play the Utah Jazz (29-22) on Wednesday, their only game over a nine-day stretch.

Portland is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, a game behind the third-place Thunder and a game ahead of the fifth-place Rockets. The fact that Portland is in fourth place in such a loaded West is a testament to how well the Blazers have played this season.

The West is so good right now that the top seven teams in the West have won a combined 29 consecutive games.

NBA standings as of January 28, 2019, which show that the top seven teams in the West have won a combined 29 games.

Aside from a disappointing month-long stretch that started in mid-November, during which the Blazers went 5-10, Portland has been a consistently good team this season.

Portland started 10-3, a 57-win pace. After they stumbled to a 5-10 record in their next 15 games, the Blazers have won 16 of their past 23 games, a 57-win pace. Portland has been even better over the past month, winning 11 of their past 15 games, a 60-win pace.

During that 15-game stretch, the Blazers rank third in offensive rating, fourth in defensive rating and third in net rating, outscoring teams by 9.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Blazers' strong performance this season makes the February 7 trade deadline even more interesting. The Blazers should be buyers, trying to upgrade the roster around Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and CJ McCollum, to hopefully help Portland move beyond its reputation as first-round playoff fodder this April.

Here's a look at how the Blazers fared in the latest batch of NBA power rankings:

What they wrote: As CJ McCollum has gained more and more notoriety around the NBA over the last three seasons, it’s been frustrating how much his success is tied to Damian Lillard being on the court. The Portland Trail Blazers crazy talented backcourt plays extremely well together and provides more firepower than just about any other guard duo. However, over the previous two seasons, whenever we saw the Blazers with McCollum and no Lillard, the team went in the tank. It makes it impossible to stagger these uber-talented scorers as much as Terry Stotts would love to do, simply because the Blazers have been so bad with just CJ.

2016-17: +4.4 points per 100 possessions with both on, -5.8 with just McCollum on the floor

2017-18: +4.9 points per 100 possessions with both on, -6.5 with just McCollum on the floor

These are massive drop-offs! Three years ago, they were just over 10 points per 100 possessions worse when Lillard left the floor and McCollum ran the show. Last season, That crept over 11 points per 100 possessions worse with just McCollum telling everybody he’s the captain now. It made McCollum far too dependent on Lillard, which in turn made the Blazers far too dependent on Lillard. This season has been different though, punctuated by the 28-point, 10-assist, 10-rebound triple-double from McCollum in the win over Atlanta.

2018-19: +5.2 points per 100 possessions with both on, +4.4 with just McCollum on the floor

Now they don’t even drop off one point per 100 possessions when Lillard isn’t in the game. That kind of balance should mean that Lillard can rest more and be fresher for the playoffs. If that’s the case, maybe Portland is building a bigger threat to the rest of the West than we realize. — Zach Harper

What they wrote: Point guard Damian Lillard is hopeful to be named an All-Star for the fourth time and second year in a row on Thursday, when the reserves are named. Lillard is averaging 26.2 points, 6.2 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals this season. The Blazers are helping his cause with the West's fourth-best record entering the week. — Marc Spears

What they wrote: Single biggest question: Can the Blazers break out of that good-but-not-great malaise they feel destined to stay in in this roster's current iteration? As good as Damian Lillard is, it's tough to imagine a scenario where the Blazers get out of the second round of the playoffs. Maybe this is boiling things down too much, but they just don't have enough good players, especially on the wing. — Reid Forgrave

What they wrote: It’s not that it’s been a down year for CJ McCollum, but it’s the second straight season his scoring and 3-point field goal percentage have declined and third consecutive season his assists have dwindled. However, this past week he had a 21-point quarter and then chipped in 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as he earned his first career triple double with Damian Lillard sitting out. With so many questions about the bench in Portland, getting even more out of CJ could be the difference in determining where this team finishes in the standings. — Khadrice Rollins

What they wrote: The Blazers have won 11 of their last 15 games, with top-five marks in both offensive and defensive efficiency over that stretch. The bigger difference from their first 26 games (6.7 points per 100 possessions) has been on offense, even though Damian Lillard has averaged 3.2 fewer points per game over the last 15 (23.9) than he did over the first 26 (27.1). It's been additional production from Jusuf Nurkic, Jake Layman and Seth Curry that have made a big difference. C.J. McCollum picked up his first career triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists) against Atlanta on Saturday and has an effective field goal percentage of 57 percent over the last six games, but more important is that the Blazers got a big road win (behind a 17-point third quarter from Jusuf Nurkic) without him shooting particularly well in Utah last week. They can even the season series with a victory at home on Wednesday, the lone game they're playing in a nine-day stretch that began on Sunday. — John Schuhmann

