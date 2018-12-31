By this time next week, the Portland Trail Blazers will have waded through the most difficult part of their regular-season schedule and done so mostly unscathed.

Portland (21-16) is tied for fifth in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the fourth-place Clippers. The Blazers are relatively healthy and enjoying productive seasons from Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, who both rank as Top-20 NBA players through the first half of the season.

Right now, Portland's strength of schedule ranks second in the NBA with an opponents' average winning percentage of .528. The Utah Jazz (opponents' average winning percentage of .535) are the only team that has played a tougher schedule to start the season.

The Blazers have three difficult games this week — Tuesday at the Kings (19-17), and then home Friday and Saturday against the Thunder (22-13) and Rockets (20-15) — before they finish the first half with their 41st game of the season on Jan. 7, a home contest against the Knicks (9-28).

Portland has its best record through 37 games since the 2014-15 season. The Blazers are guaranteed to finish above .500 in the first half, and considering how challenging Portland's schedule has been through the first 41 games, that's a good mark the Blazers can build on.

Portland's schedule eases up considerably in the latter half of the season, with an opponents' average winning percentage of .491 in the final 41 games. Barring injury, the Blazers have a good shot at another of their traditional second-half surges.

Here's a look at how the Blazers fared in the final power rankings of 2018.

What they wrote: Damian Lillard has scored at least 40 points on five occasions this season. Doing so before the arrival of 2019 tied a career high (he also did it in the 2016-17 season). Unfortunately for Lillard, the most recent 40-point outburst came in a loss to the Warriors. The three-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 27.1 points per game, too. — Marc Spears

What they wrote: All season, I’ve been waiting to see Damian Lillard hit a clutch three-pointer under storybook circumstance just so I could watch him do his celebration where he points at his wrist to inform all in attendance that it’s Dame Time. But what happened when Dame delivered the game-winner in overtime in his hometown of Oakland? Really Dame? Are you kidding me? Nothing? Not even just a look at the wrist? Nah, it’s cool. I don’t even like staying up to watch the Trail Blazers anyway. — Khadrice Rollins

What they wrote: The Blazers' resolution: Go all-out on Damian Lillard's MVP candidacy. The Blazers aren't going to win the West this season, right? This team is really good, but clearly falls short of being a top-tier team in the conference. But Lillard could produce a Russell Westbrook 2016-17-like season for the Blazers and give this winning franchise in a great basketball city something to be incredibly proud of. That's worth something, right? — Reid Forgrave

What they wrote: The Blazers have dropped out of the top 10 in offensive efficiency (they ranked seventh two weeks ago), having scored just 103.3 points per 100 possessions over their last six games, with Blazers not named Lillard or Curry shooting 28 percent from 3-point range over that stretch. But Maurice Harkless (with a deflection) and Damian Lillard (with the game-winner) saved them in Oakland on Thursday, and they got their first double-digit win in more than three weeks on Sunday, scoring 106 points in the first 36 against the Embiid-less Sixers, when playing C.J. McCollum to start the second quarter (a change from the prior night against Golden State) sparked an 11-0 run that may have allowed McCollum and Damian Lillard to sit the entire fourth quarter. — John Schuhmann

What they wrote: I don’t typically overreact or even react to a team versus team series in the regular season. I’m not a believer that regular-season series give us any kind of glimpse into how the postseason showdown might go. Catching each other on random nights in the NBA regular season is so much different than game planning for a team over the course of a seven-game series. So I try not to ever take stock into how a team does against a team they might face in the regular season. It’s simply noteworthy for tiebreaker purposes. HOWEVER …

Watching the Jazz demolish the Portland Trail Blazers in two games over the past week gave me some uneasy feelings about this squad. For some reason, I couldn’t get that series against the Pelicans out of my head when I watched the Blazers lose by 51 points over two games against the Jazz. In theory, Utah has the defense to stifle this backcourt in Portland. It also has a star in the making to rival the scoring ability of Damian Lillard (in theory). Portland is always going to have bad or favorable matchups in the postseason. I’m just worried for their sake that Utah could be this year’s version of New Orleans for the Blazers. — Zach Harper

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.