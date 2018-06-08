PORTLAND, Ore. — The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released its over/unders for the NBA on Sunday and set the Trail Blazers' win total at 41.5 wins.

That puts the Blazers outside the playoffs, in 10th place in the Western Conference, according to the SuperBook predictions.

On Friday, ESPN's Kevin Pelton set the Blazers' win projection at 42.5 wins, which ranked eighth in the West under his projection model.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors are projected to win the most games in the NBA next season with 62.5 victories. The second-highest number of projected wins belongs to the Boston Celticsw, with 57.5.

Portland won 49 games last season (despite Las Vegas projecting just 42.5 wins prior to the season) and was the third playoff seed in the West but was swept in the first round against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Blazers let Ed Davis, Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton walk in free agency this offseason. They re-signed starting center Jusuf Nurkic to a four-year, $48 million deal. They also acquired four guards, drafting 19-year-old rookies Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. and signing Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas in free agency.

The Blazers open their five-game preseason schedule on Sept. 29 against the Toronto Raptors in Vancouver, B.C. The regular-season schedule has yet to be released.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook NBA over/unders

Western Conference

1. Golden State Warriors 62.5

2. Houston Rockets 54.5

3. Oklahoma City Thunder 50.5

t4. L.A. Lakers 48.5

t4. Utah Jazz 48.5

6. Denver Nuggets 47.5

7. New Orleans Pelicans 45.5

8. Minnesota Timberwolves 44.5

9. San Antonio Spurs 43.5

10. Portland Trail Blazers 41.5

11. L.A. Clippers 35.5

t12. Dallas Mavericks 34.5

t12. Memphis Grizzlies 34.5

14. Phoenix Suns 28.5

15. Sacramento Kings 25.5

Eastern Conference

1. Boston Celtics 57.5

t2. Philadelphia 76ers 54.5

t2. Toronto Raptors 54.5

4. Indiana Pacers 47.5

5. Milwaukee Bucks 46.5

6. Washington Wizards 44.5

7. Miami Heat 41.5

8. Detroit Pistons 37.5

9. Charlotte Hornets 35.5

10. Brooklyn Nets 32.5

11. Orlando Magic 31.5

12. Cleveland Cavaliers 30.5

13. New York Knicks 29.5

14. Chicago Bulls 27.5

15. Atlanta Hawks 23.5

