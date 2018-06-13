PORTLAND, Ore. — The following is a list of all the players the Portland Trail Blazers have brought in for pre-draft workouts in preparation for the June 21 NBA draft.

The Blazers have the 24th overall selection in the first round and do not have a second-round selection.

Elie Okobo

Guard, France

Measurables: 6-3 (6-8 wingspan), 180 pounds

Age: 20

Draft ranking: 21

2017-18 stats: 13.8 points, 4.7 assists, 41.8% 3P with French professional basketball club Pau-Orthez

Aaron Holiday

Guard, UCLA, junior

Measurables: 6-1 (6-6 wingspan), 185 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 22

2017-18 college stats: 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 42.9% 3P

Donte DiVincenzo

Guard, Villanova, sophomore

Measurables: 6-5 (6-6 wingspan), 205 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 26

2017-18 college stats: 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.1 3P%

Bruce Brown

Guard, Miami, sophomore

Measurables: 6-3 (6-9 wingspan), 190 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 28

2017-18 college stats: 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 26.7 3P%

Keita Bates-Diop

Forward, Ohio State, junior

Measurables: 6-7 (7-3 wingspan), 235 pounds

Age: 22

Draft ranking: 29

2017-18 college stats: 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 35.9% 3P

Jacob Evans

Guard/forward, Cincinnati, junior

Measurables: 6-6 (6-9 wingspan), 210 pounds

Age: 20

Draft ranking: 30

2017-18 college stats: 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 37.0% 3P

Melvin Frazier

Guard/Forward, Tulane, junior

Measurables: 6-6 (7-2 wingspan), 200 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 32

2017-18 college stats: 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 38.5 3P%

Jalen Brunson

Guard, Villanova, junior

Measurables: 6-2 (6-4 wingspan), 190 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 35

2017-18 college stats: 18.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 40.8 3P%

Hamidou Diallo

Guard, Kentucky, freshman

Measurables: 6-5 (6-11.5 wingspan), 198 pounds

Age: 19

Draft ranking: 37

2017-18 college stats: 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, 33.8 3P%

Anfernee Simons

Guard, IMG Academy

Measurables: 6-4 (6-9 wingspan), 185 pounds

Age: 18

Draft ranking: 38

2017-18 stats: 22.4 points, 45.0 3P% at IMG Academy in Florida

Gary Trent Jr.

Guard, Duke, freshman

Measurables: 6-5 (6-9 wingspan), 209 pounds

Age: 19

Draft ranking: 39

2017-18 college stats: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 40.2 3P%

Shake Milton

Guard, SMU, junior

Measurables: 6-6 (7-1 wingspan), 205 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 40

2017-18 college stats: 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 43.4 3P%

Chimezie Metu

Forward/center, USC, junior

Measurables: 6-10 (7-0.5 wingspan), 225 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 45

2017-18 college stats: 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks

Raymond Spalding

Forward, Louisville, junior

Measurables: 6-10 (7-5 wingspan), 215 pounds

Age: 21

Draft ranking: 52

2017-18 college stats: 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks

Trevon Duval

Guard, Duke, freshman

Measurables: 6-3 (6-8 wingspan), 186 pounds

Age: 19

Draft ranking: 53

2017-18 college stats: 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 29.0% 3P

Jairus Lyles

Guard, UMBC, senior

Measurables: 6-2 (wingspan N/A), 175 pounds

Age: 22

Draft ranking: Unranked

2017-18 college stats: 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals, 39.0 3P%

Victor Sanders

Guard, Idaho, senior

Measurables: 6-5 (wingspan N/A), 195 pounds

Age: 23

Draft ranking: Unranked

2017-18 college stats: 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 38.8 3P%

Ben Lammers

Center, Georgia Tech, senior

Measurables: 6-10 (wingspan N/A), 234 pounds

Age: 22

Draft ranking: Unranked

2017-18 college stats: 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks

Blazers free agent workouts

Portland is also currently hosting free-agent minicamps. The following players have competed or will compete in a minicamp with the Blazers. These players could help fill the team’s summer-league roster, sign two-way G-League contracts with the Blazers or be signed as inexpensive options for the team’s open roster spots. Portland only has nine guaranteed contracts right now.

Rodney Stuckey

Guard

Measurables: 6-5, 210 pounds

Age: 32

Career stats: 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 30.0 3P% in 651 NBA games

Marcus Thornton

Guard

Measurables: 6-4, 205 pounds

Age: 31

Career stats: 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 35.8 3P% in 483 NBA games

KJ McDaniels

Guard/forward

Measurables: 6-6, 205 pounds

Age: 25

Career stats: 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 29.0 3P% in 148 NBA games

John Jenkins

Guard

Measurables: 6-4, 215 pounds

Age: 27

Career stats: 5.1 points, 36.4 3P% in 145 NBA games

Jarrod Uthoff

Forward

Measurables: 6-9, 221 pounds

Age: 25

Career stats: 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 33.3 3P% in 9 NBA games

Casper Ware

Guard

Measurables: 5-10, 175 pounds

Age: 28

Career stats: 5.3 points, 33.3 3P% in 9 NBA games

Xavier Silas

Guard

Measurables: 6-5, 205 pounds

Age: 30

Career stats: 2.8 points in four NBA games

Kadeem Jack

Forward

Measurables: 6-9, 235 pounds

Age: 25

Career stats: No NBA experience

Isaiah Cousins

Guard

Measurables: 6-5, 191 pounds

Age: 24

Career stats: No NBA experience

Kyle Randall

Guard

Measurables: 6-1, 175 pounds

Age: 26

Career stats: No NBA experience

Majok Deng

Forward

Measurables: 6-10, 185 pounds

Age: 25

Career stats: No NBA experience

