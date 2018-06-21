PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA draft is hours away and the rumors are starting to fly.

We'll be keeping up with any rumors or reports by reliable sources that mention the Blazers.

Rumor: Blazers trying to trade up

Portland is among a group of teams trying to trade up into the Top 20 to draft Donte DiVincenzo, according to NBADraft.net. The Villanova guard, who worked out for the Blazers, has moved up draft boards in the past week and is expected to be drafted in the late teens. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting better than 40 percent from the 3-point line in his sophomore season. Indiana was another team reported to be trying to trade up to pick DiVincenzo.

We're hearing teams (Indiana and Portland specifically) are trying to trade up into the top 20 targeting Donte DiVincenzo. He's likely to go somewhere in the mid teens. — NBADraft.net (@nbadraftnet) June 21, 2018

