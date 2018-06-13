PORTLAND, Ore. — The following is a list of all the players the Portland Trail Blazers have brought in for pre-draft workouts in preparation for the June 21 NBA draft.
The Blazers have the 24th overall selection in the first round and do not have a second-round selection.
This list will be updated.
Troy Brown Jr.
- Guard/forward, Oregon, freshman
- Measurables: 6-7 (6-10 wingspan), 215 pounds
- Age: 18
- Draft ranking: 18
- 2017-18 stats: 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 29.1 3P%
Elie Okobo
- Guard, France
- Measurables: 6-3 (6-8 wingspan), 180 pounds
- Age: 20
- Draft ranking: 21
- 2017-18 stats: 13.8 points, 4.7 assists, 41.8% 3P with French professional basketball club Pau-Orthez
Aaron Holiday
- Guard, UCLA, junior
- Measurables: 6-1 (6-6 wingspan), 185 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 22
- 2017-18 college stats: 20.3 points, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 42.9% 3P
De’Anthony Melton
- Guard, USC, freshman
- Measurables: 6-3 (6-8.5 wingspan), 190 pounds
- Age: 20
- Draft ranking: 24
- 2017-18 stats: 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.9 steals, 28.4 3P%
Josh Okogie
- Guard, Georgia Tech, sophomore
- Measurables: 6-4 (7-0 wingspan), 213 pounds
- Age: 19
- Draft ranking: 25
- 2017-18 stats: 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 38.0 3P%
Donte DiVincenzo
- Guard, Villanova, sophomore
- Measurables: 6-5 (6-6 wingspan), 205 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 26
- 2017-18 college stats: 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 40.1 3P%
Bruce Brown
- Guard, Miami, sophomore
- Measurables: 6-3 (6-9 wingspan), 190 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 28
- 2017-18 college stats: 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 26.7 3P%
Keita Bates-Diop
- Forward, Ohio State, junior
- Measurables: 6-7 (7-3 wingspan), 235 pounds
- Age: 22
- Draft ranking: 29
- 2017-18 college stats: 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 35.9% 3P
Jacob Evans
- Guard/forward, Cincinnati, junior
- Measurables: 6-6 (6-9 wingspan), 210 pounds
- Age: 20
- Draft ranking: 30
- 2017-18 college stats: 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 37.0% 3P
Melvin Frazier
- Guard/Forward, Tulane, junior
- Measurables: 6-6 (7-2 wingspan), 200 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 32
- 2017-18 college stats: 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 38.5 3P%
Jalen Brunson
- Guard, Villanova, junior
- Measurables: 6-2 (6-4 wingspan), 190 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 35
- 2017-18 college stats: 18.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 40.8 3P%
Hamidou Diallo
- Guard, Kentucky, freshman
- Measurables: 6-5 (6-11.5 wingspan), 198 pounds
- Age: 19
- Draft ranking: 37
- 2017-18 college stats: 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, 33.8 3P%
Anfernee Simons
- Guard, IMG Academy
- Measurables: 6-4 (6-9 wingspan), 185 pounds
- Age: 18
- Draft ranking: 38
- 2017-18 stats: 22.4 points, 45.0 3P% at IMG Academy in Florida
Gary Trent Jr.
- Guard, Duke, freshman
- Measurables: 6-5 (6-9 wingspan), 209 pounds
- Age: 19
- Draft ranking: 39
- 2017-18 college stats: 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 40.2 3P%
Shake Milton
- Guard, SMU, junior
- Measurables: 6-6 (7-1 wingspan), 205 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 40
- 2017-18 college stats: 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 43.4 3P%
Chimezie Metu
- Forward/center, USC, junior
- Measurables: 6-10 (7-0.5 wingspan), 225 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 45
- 2017-18 college stats: 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks
Landry Shamet
- Guard, Wichita State, sophomore
- Measurables: 6-4 (6-7 wingspan), 180 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 49
- 2017-18 stats: 14.9 points, 5.2 assists, 44.2 3P%
Raymond Spalding
- Forward, Louisville, junior
- Measurables: 6-10 (7-5 wingspan), 215 pounds
- Age: 21
- Draft ranking: 52
- 2017-18 college stats: 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks
Trevon Duval
- Guard, Duke, freshman
- Measurables: 6-3 (6-8 wingspan), 186 pounds
- Age: 19
- Draft ranking: 53
- 2017-18 college stats: 10.3 points, 5.6 assists, 29.0% 3P
Billy Preston
- Forward, Kansas, freshman
- Measurables: 6-10 (7-2 wingspan), 240 pounds
- Age: 20
- Draft ranking: 69
- 2017-18 stats: Under the cloud of an NCAA investigation, Preston left Kansas without appearing in a regular-season game
MiKyle McIntosh
- Forward, Oregon, senior
- Measurables: 6-7 (6-10 wingspan), 240 pounds
- Age: 23
- Draft ranking: 91
- 2017-18 stats: 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 35.6 3P%
Jairus Lyles
- Guard, UMBC, senior
- Measurables: 6-2 (wingspan N/A), 175 pounds
- Age: 22
- Draft ranking: Unranked
- 2017-18 college stats: 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.1 steals, 39.0 3P%
Victor Sanders
- Guard, Idaho, senior
- Measurables: 6-5 (wingspan N/A), 195 pounds
- Age: 23
- Draft ranking: Unranked
- 2017-18 college stats: 19.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 38.8 3P%
Ben Lammers
- Center, Georgia Tech, senior
- Measurables: 6-10 (wingspan N/A), 234 pounds
- Age: 22
- Draft ranking: Unranked
- 2017-18 college stats: 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks
Note: All draft rankings from ESPN.com
Blazers free agent workouts
Portland is also currently hosting free-agent minicamps. The following players have competed or will compete in a minicamp with the Blazers. These players could help fill the team’s summer-league roster, sign two-way G-League contracts with the Blazers or be signed as inexpensive options for the team’s open roster spots. Portland only has nine guaranteed contracts right now.
Rodney Stuckey
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-5, 210 pounds
- Age: 32
- Career stats: 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 30.0 3P% in 651 NBA games
Marcus Thornton
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-4, 205 pounds
- Age: 31
- Career stats: 11.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 35.8 3P% in 483 NBA games
KJ McDaniels
- Guard/forward
- Measurables: 6-6, 205 pounds
- Age: 25
- Career stats: 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 29.0 3P% in 148 NBA games
John Jenkins
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-4, 215 pounds
- Age: 27
- Career stats: 5.1 points, 36.4 3P% in 145 NBA games
Jarrod Uthoff
- Forward
- Measurables: 6-9, 221 pounds
- Age: 25
- Career stats: 4.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 33.3 3P% in 9 NBA games
Casper Ware
- Guard
- Measurables: 5-10, 175 pounds
- Age: 28
- Career stats: 5.3 points, 33.3 3P% in 9 NBA games
Xavier Silas
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-5, 205 pounds
- Age: 30
- Career stats: 2.8 points in four NBA games
Kadeem Jack
- Forward
- Measurables: 6-9, 235 pounds
- Age: 25
- Career stats: No NBA experience
Isaiah Cousins
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-5, 191 pounds
- Age: 24
- Career stats: No NBA experience
Kyle Randall
- Guard
- Measurables: 6-1, 175 pounds
- Age: 26
- Career stats: No NBA experience
Majok Deng
- Forward
- Measurables: 6-10, 185 pounds
- Age: 25
- Career stats: No NBA experience