Nassir Little out for the season + Jusuf Nurkic wants to stay with Trail Blazers (w/ Jason Quick)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jason Quick of The Athletic joins the show to look at the latest happenings in the world of the Portland Trail Blazers. What does the team do in the wake of Nassir Little's season-ending shoulder injury? Will that injury impact their decision making in the coming weeks? Plus, our impressions of Little after a breakout in his third NBA season.

Quick also discusses a story he wrote about Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who says he wants to be a part of the future in Portland even with the trade deadline looming. Nurk is playing the best basketball of his career and has found a role and a rhythm that suits him over the past six weeks. Is he going to be a Blazer after this season or is this the final run of the Bosnian Beast in Portland?

Finally, we close with a discussion of the direction of the team. What happens at the trade deadline and will the franchise commit to chasing a lottery pick over a playoff spot?

