Anfernee Simons is a star; Trail Blazers get 4th straight win | Locked on Blazers podcast

This past week has showed the Blazers' identity: what type of team they want to be under Chauncey Billups and what type of players the coach needs to get there.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers closed out the first half of their schedule with an entertaining and impressive win over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic was great, Josh Hart and Justise Winslow were dependably productive and Anfernee Simons continued his ascent to superstar status.

It's four games and one week of very fun basketball. But it's OK to bask in the joy of a rewarding stretch of Blazers hoops. They've been good when they were supposed to be bad on purpose. Let's meditate on the unique reward of subverted expectations. (starts at 9:53)

Perhaps most importantly for the Blazers, this past week has showed their identity: what type of team they want to be under Chauncey Billups and what type of players the coach needs to get there. This group is playing with a clear plan and has developed the type of identity that can serve them as they close out this season and head into the next one. (starts at 17:44)

