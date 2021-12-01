x
McCollum's shot lifts Blazers to 112-111 win over Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, center, drives to the basket on Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell, left, and forward OG Anunoby, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Blazers won 112-111. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore — CJ McCollum scored 30 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 9.6 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 112-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors. 

Damian Lillard added 23 points and Carmelo Anthony scored 20 off the bench for the Blazers, who erased a 17-point deficit and overcame Pascal Siakam’s first career triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. 

Siakam’s potential game-winning shot rimmed out on the final play — for the second time in two nights. The same thing happened to him in a one-point loss Sunday to Golden State. 

