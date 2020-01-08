McCollum, Lillard help Blazers get past Memphis in OT

The victory moves Portland within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard combined to score 11 of Portland's 16 overtime points, giving the Trail Blazers a desperately needed 140-135 victory over Memphis.

The victory moves Portland within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

McCollum finished with 33 points and six assists. Lillard had 29 points and nine assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 33 points. Rookie Ja Morant had 22 points and 11 assists while helping Memphis take a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

GTJ coming off the bench HOT! pic.twitter.com/7ng05GDt1D — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 31, 2020

🌪️ BIG FELLA SPIN CYCLE 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/oJB9NBIG1W — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 31, 2020

Can't say enough about this Damian Lillard fellow pic.twitter.com/QPEDiP3wdY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 31, 2020

CLUTCH SKINNY MELO pic.twitter.com/acOmWITRp1 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) July 31, 2020