Trail Blazers keep it rolling on the road + Damian Lillard is 'in no rush' to return after surgery | Locked on Blazers podcast

Portland went 4-2 on its 6-game road trip and has won 6 of its past 8 games.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers wrapped up a six-game road trip at 4-2 with an impressive win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Blazers built a huge first-half lead and then held on in the final three minutes to close out a 12-day road trip, playing their best basketball of the season. Go figure.

Plus, Damian Lillard spoke to local media on Saturday for the first time since he had surgery on his abdomen to discuss his health post-surgery, how long the injury has been an issue and how the play of his teammates will inform his decision to come back this season.

Finally, Trail Blazers broadcaster Lamar Hurd joins the show to discuss the growth of Trendon Watford and CJ Elleby this season. This is Part 1 of my conversation with Lamar so listen and then come back for tomorrow's show for the rest of our discussion.

