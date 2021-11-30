Locked On Blazers: Loss to Jazz caps 0-3 road trip, plus reasons for optimism

It's not all bad news. Anfernee Simons was a legit bright spot, Jusuf Nurkic had a nice night, uhhh the Blazers wore nice jerseys, too.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Utah Jazz 129-107 on Monday night, capping an 0-3 road swing with a disheartening loss in Salt Lake City. Utah shredded Portland in the second half as the Blazers fell to 1-10 in road games to begin the season.

But look, it's not all bad news. Anfernee Simons was a legit bright spot, Jusuf Nurkic had a nice night, uhhh the Blazers wore nice jerseys, too. Plus, the next month offers a bunch of home games with a chance to fatten up with wins in the Moda Center and build some good habits heading into 2022.

