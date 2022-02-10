Blazers hand Lakers embarrassing loss + Portland trades for more cap space | Locked On Blazers podcast

The Blazers beat the Lakers, Portland made another trade, plus a guide to tanking.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers handed the Los Angeles Lakers a comically embarrassing loss Wednesday night at the Moda Center. Portland rolled out a lineup featuring two two-way players, a second round rookie and minimum contract veterans around Anfernee Simons and still managed to beat LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the mostly whole Lakers. LA Stinks. But the win was entertaining and unexpected even if the Lakers really, truly and completely stink.

Off the court the Blazers made another trade on Wednesday sending out recently acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky in exchange for Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a 2022 second round pick. Ingles tore his ACL last month and will likely never play for the Blazers and Hughes is a second rounder on an expiring deal. This trade isn't about the players Portland landed its about the $5 million in cap space the trade created for the Blazers next season. Flexibility remains the name of the game in the Northwest. (starts at 9:42)

Finally, a Haters Guide to tanking. Who to root for, who to root against as we head down the stretch of the season. It's time to start booing CJ McCollum's new team and investing some emotional energy in the Kings. (starts at 20:42)

About Locked On Blazers

Mike Richman has covered the Portland Trail Blazers in various capacities since 2014 as a beat writer for The Oregonian, a reporter at NBC Sports Northwest and now in the form of the only daily Trail Blazers podcast, Locked On Blazers. The Pass First Point Guard will get you closer to the team with reports from inside the Moda Center and by unpacking the statistics to know and about your favorite team. You will also find regular guests and can get your questions answered with weekly mailbag shows.

If you would like to participate in the weekly mailbag show, submit your questions to @mikegrich on Twitter or email lockedonblazerspod@gmail.com.