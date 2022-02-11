Where Portland sits after trade deadline | Locked on Blazers podcast

After the dust settled on a busy week of transactions, where do the Portland Trail Blazers stand?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ben Simmons and James Harden swapped cities at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday with Simmons getting his wish for a fresh start outside of Philly and Harden getting his wish of reuniting with Daryl Morey. It's a blockbuster move and potentially a win for both franchises. But it's probably bad news for the Portland Trail Blazers. This episode unpacks why that trade had an impact all the way across the country for a tanking team in Portland and takes a look at the other major moves at the deadline.

The Blazers didn't do anything else on deadline day after a week of roster reconstruction. There were no takers for Eric Bledsoe and Portland's pursuit of Jerami Grant never came to fruition. After the dust settled on a busy week of transactions where do the Blazers stand? (starts at 14:59)

Now that the easy part is over, where exactly are the Blazers headed? The plan seems pretty obvious but the path remains relatively treacherous. Can Portland really complete a turnaround in six months, going from intentionally bad to convincingly good? Tearing the roster apart was step 1. The remaining steps are where things actually get challenging. How about a moment to ruminate on the "how" of Portland's roster-building adventure with thoughts from interim general manager Joe Cronin. (starts at 26:36)

