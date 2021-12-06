Now that the Blazers have fired Neil Olshey, what's next?

So what's next for the Blazers? Are big trades on the horizon? Will they hire someone outside the organization to replace Olshey?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Friday fired president of basketball operations Neil Olshey after nearly 10 seasons as the Blazers' chief decision maker.

Olshey leaves an imbalanced and expensive roster behind him, making the challenge for his replacement quite steep.

So what's next for the Blazers? Are big trades on the horizon? Will they hire someone outside the organization to replace Olshey? Is Damian Lillard the most powerful person in the organization?

This episode unpacks the whole messy situation and looks ahead to whatever might be next.

The Trail Blazers got clowned off their own floor on Saturday night thanks to a 28-point drubbing and garbage time mockery by the Boston Celtics. It was an ugly, listless loss in a week filled with ugly, listless performances.

The Blazers, to be blunt, are a mess. Firing Neil Olshey didn't change anything and the blame falls on everyone, players, coaches, and the front office.

Not a lot of rosy news from Rip City, but it's time to keep it real by talking about embarrassment, blame and the path navigated by Neil Olshey to get into this mess of a situation.

