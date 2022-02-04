Could Joe Cronin and Trail Blazers really run it back again? + All-Star rosters | Locked On Blazers podcast

Are the Blazers trying to build the team around Jusuf Nurkic, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, again? That can't possibly be right? But what if it is?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The NBA All-Star rosters are set for for 2022 game in Cleveland. Did the coaches get it right? Or did they deeply bungle the reserve nominations? Okay they mostly got it right. There's a couple quibbles that might be quickly fixed by injury replacements. There will be no Trail Blazers represented at this year's All-Star festivities, but it's still worth looking closer at the teams as a snap shot of league this season. (starts at 1:35)

Plus, Blazers interim (for now) GM Joe Cronin spoke to Mark Medina of NBA.com. The interview is largely a nothing-burger chock full of platitudes and cliches. But maybe just maybe Cronin tipped his hand. This interview coupled with what Jusuf Nurkic told The Athletic in January is pointing towards the Blazers trying to build the team around Nurkic, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Again. That can't possibly be right? But what if it is? Did Cronin let us in on the secret or just give a PR mouthful of nonsense? (starts at 12:28)

Finally, Larry Nance is likely to return after a month due to a knee injury. His return is less about winning games and more about the next steps for the Blazers. Nance's present and presences will help inform the Blazers future. (starts at 22:25)

