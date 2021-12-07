Locked on Blazers: Team shows heart in loss to Clippers, plus Dame is mad about the drama

The Blazers' 102-90 loss to the Clippers was downright heartening. Plus, Dame claps back after The Athletic reports he's unsettled with the situation in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers lost on Monday night, falling 102-90 to the LA Clippers. But unlike recent losses that were demoralizing and embarrassing this was downright heartening.

Playing without Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little the Blazers showed some real grit. Jusuf Nurkic (season-high 31 points) had a big night, Norman Powell shouldered more of the scoring load and Portland hung with the Clippers for 45 minutes before faltering down the stretch.

Plus, The Athletic reported that Dame is unsettled and has simmering issues with Chauncey Billups. Damian Lillard criticized the report as journalists hunting for drama. What if everyone is right?

