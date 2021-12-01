Trail Blazers beat Pistons: Ben McLemore shines off the bench + Is Jerami Grant a trade target?

On today's episode of Locked on Blazers, Mike Richman discusses the win against the Pistons, Ben McLemore's big night and Jerami Grant trade ideas.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-92 on Tuesday night in a game where Damian Lillard, Norman Powell and Nassir Little all sat out with injuries. But the shorthanded Blazers got 28 points from CJ McCollum and a professional scorer type night from Ben McLemore who added 17 off the bench.

It wasn't a pretty win, but you do not score extra for style points. There's still plenty to unpack. Like, McCollum's legacy after he passed Cliff Robinson to move into fifth on the Blazers all time scoring list, McLemore's approach to staying ready as a veteran who doesn't play much and whether Pistons forward Jerami Grant is an intriguing trade target for the Blazers.

