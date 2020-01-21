PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including a career-best 11 3-pointers, and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the equally depleted Golden State Warriors 129-124 in overtime.

It was the seventh regular-season game of Lillard's career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season.

Lillard topped his own franchise scoring high Monday night.

“I guess if somebody’s going to beat my record, it’s good to be me,” Lillard said.

Lillard became the first player in NBA history with 60-plus points and 10-plus 3-pointers in a game, and just the sixth player with multiple 60-point games.

“I’m excited about it, I’m happy about it, but I wish it counted for three wins instead of one,” Lillard said.

