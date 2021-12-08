Locked on Blazers: Damian Lillard has beef with Woj, plus CJ McCollum has a collapsed lung

Lillard once again objected to media reports about his role and approach behind the scenes with the Blazers.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers don't have many slow news days anymore. The team announced on Tuesday that CJ McCollum sustained a collapsed lung over the weekend and he is out indefinitely.

Prior to the major injury news, Damian Lillard once again objected to media reports about his role and approach behind the scenes with the Blazers. This time it was a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojonarowksi that caught Dame's ire, and roped in one of Lillard's agents jumped into the fray to blow back the latest Woj Bomb.

At least it's never dull.

