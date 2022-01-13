Locked on Blazers podcast | Damian Lillard is getting surgery. The tank is on for the Trail Blazers

This is the best move for Lillard and the Trail Blazers while shifting the priority for the team for the remainder of the season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard is headed for abdominal surgery, will reportedly be out for six to eight weeks and is very likely done for the season. This is the best move for Lillard and the Trail Blazers while shifting the priority for the team for the remainder of the season.

It's time to tank. Make that Tank, rather. So what does a Tank, capital T, look like for the Trail Blazers? How can they improve the roster at the trade deadline and still prioritize losing in the near term and winning immediately next season? Joe Cronin will make his first signature move as the leader of the franchise and the direction of the Blazers will get some clearer definition in the coming weeks.

For now, it's time to watch the semi-youth movement and whole bunch of Anfernee Simons.

