PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard hit six 3-pointers, including three from the logo just past halfcourt, and scored 18 points in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lillard also chipped in six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench for Team LeBron, which beat Team Giannis 178-164. Lillard also was the player selected for the walk-off interview after the game on TNT.

Lillard finished the fourth quarter with starters Kevin Durant, LeBron James, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

BOX SCORE: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164

Durant led Team LeBron with 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and steal, and was named MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points to lead Team Giannis.

