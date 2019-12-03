PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard will need one more game to move into second place on the Portland Trail Blazers' all-time scoring list on Tuesday night against the LA Clippers.

Lillard scored 20 points in Tuesday night's 125-104 win against the LA Clippers. He now has scored 12,560 points in 535 career games, and needs three points to pass LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 12,562 points in 648 games, as the Blazers' second all-time leading scorer.

Clyde Drexler is the team's franchise leader in points, with 18,040 points in 867 games. Lillard still trails Drexler by 5,480 points. At his current pace (about 26 points per game and an average of about 75 games per season), Lillard would pass Drexler about midway through the 2021-22 season.

RELATED: Blazers at Clippers: Game recap, box score

(Story continues below)

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Portland ready for final playoff push

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Lillard is already the Blazers' career leader in 3-point field goals with 1,458. He ranks second in free throws made with 2,776, behind Drexler's 3,798. Lillard ranks third in assists with 3,359, behind Drexler's 4,933 and Terry Porter's 5,319.

BLAZERS LEADING SCORERS

1. Clyde Drexler 18,040

2. LaMarcus Aldridge 12,562

3. Damian Lillard 12,560

4. Terry Porter 11,330

5. Clifford Robinson 10,405

6. Jerome Kersey, 10,067

7. Jim Paxson 10,003

8. Geoff Petrie 9,732

9. Mychal Thompson 9,215

10. Rasheed Wallace 9,119

RELATED: NBA power rankings: 'This [Blazers] team is relevant. This team feels ... different'

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.