Lillard has 43, go-ahead score as Blazers edge Pelicans

PORTLAND, Oregon — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive victory, 126-124 over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. Zion Williamson finished with 36 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Lonzo Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer.
LISTEN: KGW's 3-on-3 Blazers Podcast
CHIME IN! If you have a question about the Blazers that you'd like us to answer on the next podcast, email us at 3on3blazers@gmail.com or tweet your questions to Orlando Sanchez, Nate Hanson, Jared Cowley or Max Barr.