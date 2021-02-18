Lillard has 43, go-ahead score as Blazers edge Pelicans

The Blazers have won six games in a row and have an 18-10 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive victory, 126-124 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. Zion Williamson finished with 36 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Lonzo Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer.

DOES ANYONE HAVE THE TIME pic.twitter.com/6HdDUx4q6b — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2021

Final 📊



Dame: 43p/16a/4r

Gary: 23p/2r

DJ: 13p/7r/3a/2s/2b

RoCo: 12p/8r/4b/2s

Melo: 12p/3r

Enes: 11p/4r

Ant: 7p/3a/2r

Hoodie: 5p — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2021