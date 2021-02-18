x
Lillard has 43, go-ahead score as Blazers edge Pelicans

The Blazers have won six games in a row and have an 18-10 record, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) celebrates with forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) and forward Robert Covington after the team's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Oregon — Damian Lillard scored 43 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 16.5 seconds left, to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to their sixth consecutive victory, 126-124 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard had 11 fourth-quarter points and was clutch in the final seven minutes. Zion Williamson finished with 36 points for New Orleans. The Pelicans had a final chance, but Lonzo Ball missed a 3-pointer and Brandon Ingram threw up an airball at the buzzer.

