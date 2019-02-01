PORTLAND, Ore. — Larry Weinberg, one of the original founders and owners of the Portland Trail Blazers, has died at the age of 92.

Prior to bringing the NBA to Portland, Weinberg was a wealthy real-estate developer. In 1970, Weinberg, Herman Sarkowsky and Robert Schmertz paid $3.7 million to bring an expansion NBA team to Portland.

In 1975, Weinberg became the majority owner and president of the team. Two years later, the Blazers won their first and only NBA championship.

Weinberg sold the team to former owner Paul Allen in 1988 for $70 million. Allen died on October 15, 2018.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden called Weinberg "a true mensch."

"He was my friend and like many, I will mourn his passing," Wyden wrote on Twitter.

Willamette Week first reported Weinberg's death after a statement from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Here is the full statement from the AIPAC:

AIPAC is saddened by the passing of former AIPAC President Larry Weinberg (z"l) who was a deeply respected leader in the pro-Israel community. Larry and his wife, Barbi, were critical in forging the movement to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and the Jewish state. Their dedicated efforts over many years educated scores of political and community leaders about the importance of our bipartisan alliance with our democratic ally.

Larry was instrumental in ensuring that AIPAC had a regional presence throughout the country and in encouraging pro-Israel supporters to actively engage in the political process. Perhaps most importantly, Larry’s example inspired his family to join him in pro-Israel activism.

All who knew him appreciated Larry as a patriotic veteran of World War II, as a giant in our movement, and as a genuine gentleman in his interactions with fellow activists. We join the Jewish community of Los Angeles and his many friends across the country in mourning Larry’s passing and celebrating his life of commitment to the pro-Israel cause.