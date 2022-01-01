Key Trail Blazers players, coaches out due to NBA COVID protocols

Trail Blazers have lost three games in a row with an undermanned and undersized team

When star guard Damian Lillard went to the Portland Trail Blazers practice facility the day after Christmas, he expected to get in a practice before the Blazers' game against the Dallas Mavericks.

What he found was just a few people because seven Blazers were in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“I literally didn’t know until I came into the building and was like, ‘Where is everybody?’” Lillard said.

Head coach Chauncey Billups and assistant Roy Rogers are also in the protocols.

Later in the week Portland got two players back. Ben McLemore and Dennis Smith Jr. cleared protocols, but Anfernee Simons and Brandon Williams, one of the four G League players signed to fill out the roster, are now in the protocols.

Acting head coach Scott Brooks said "This is not only the physical part, this is mentally exhausting you have to deal with a lot of stuff"

The Blazers have lost three in a row and now sit in a tie for 12th place in the Western Conference.

Norman Powell has experienced this before. He was a member of the Toronto Raptors before being traded to the Blazers last season. The Raptors had two games postponed last season because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

This is my second time going through it, so I kind of know how it feels,” Powell said. “I tell the guys it’s a great opportunity for the guys who just signed and some of the guys who don’t play as much when all of the veteran guys are healthy to go out there and play hard and show what you’ve been working on.”

Portland still has players in the protocols. Those players are Jusuf Nurkic, Cody Zeller, Anfernee Simons, Keljin Blevins, Robert Covington and Trendon Watford.

Players have to remain isolated for at least six days, if they show no symptoms, they must pass two COVID-19 PCR tests take 24 hours apart to be able to return.

It's possible the Blazers could get some players back as soon as Monday.