Joe Cronin gives the blueprints for the Trail Blazers' offseason | Locked On Blazers podcast

Portland Trail Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin talked about what his offseason will look like and how the team will approach the coming months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers interim GM Joe Cronin spoke at team's season-ending media exit interviews Monday and gave his vision for the franchise's offseason and the next steps for the organization.

Cronin didn't reveal anything earth shattering but he shared some important tidbits regarding the core group of veterans he sees as building blocks in Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jusuf Nurkic, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow. He said he wants the team to be competitive as quickly as possible with that six-man unit anchoring the direction and the decision making going forward.

Cronin also touched on his draft approach, discussing what the team might do if it landed two lottery picks, including admitting trading a potential second lottery pick from New Orleans if that option becomes available. There wasn't much headline grabbing news or soundbites, but Cronin showed the blueprint for what his offseason will look like and how the team will approach the coming months. It's always worth listening when the top decision maker speaks.

The show closes with a quick look a the West play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers. Blazers fans will need to immediately start rooting for whomever loses that one.

