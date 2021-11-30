x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Blazers

Trail Blazers lose to Jazz, 129-107; road record slips to 1-10

Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 for the Trail Blazers.
Credit: Rick Bowmer, AP Photo
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic defends on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 129-107, on Monday night.

Jordan Clarkson added 22 points for Utah, which used quick passes and spacing to make 19 3-pointers and shot 53% from the field a game after making a season-high 20 3s. The Jazz matched their season high with 46 made field goals.

Anfernee Simons scored a season-high 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic also had 24 as the Trail Blazers fell to 1-10 on the road this season.

Related Articles

VIDEO PLAYLIST: More sports coverage from KGW

In Other News

Scottie Pippen releases his own tea blend