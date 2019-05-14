PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard was about 9 years old the last time the Portland Trail Blazers were in the Western Conference finals.
Nineteen years later, the Oakland native is going up against his hometown team in the biggest series of his NBA career.
"I think it’s a storybook moment. This being the last year [the Warriors are] playing in Oakland, me growing up here. I had season tickets a few seasons to come watch the Warriors play," Lillard said Monday. "It’s a special ending. Hopefully it’ll end the right way."
Lillard plays well against the Warriors. In four games this season, he averaged more than 28 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Lillard said it's important for his team to reflect on the accomplishment of reaching the NBA's semifinal round. They just need to know their job isn't done yet.
"I think its important for us to enjoy it. It is an accomplishment, and it’s important for us to make sure that we understand that," he said. "We need to be happy about what we’ve done and how far we’ve come and enjoy it and also understand that our work is not done."
Lillard also said he knows the team is capable of winning. They just have to put it all on the floor.
"We’re not showing up here just to say we got to the Western Conference finals," he said.
