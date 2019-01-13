Portland Trail Blazers (26-17) at Denver Nuggets (28-13)

Location: At Pepsi Center, Denver, Colo.

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Northwest (Channel 37 (SD) or 737 (HD) on Comcast/Xfinity)

Radio: KPOJ 620 AM

Streaming: NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out); find more streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here.

About the Nuggets

The Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference. ... Denver has won 11 of its past 15 games. ... The Nuggets are 17-3 at home. ... Denver is coming off a 102-93 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. ... Former Trail Blazers guard Will Barton played his first game Saturday night after missing 36 games in a row. He scored six points off the bench in his return. ... Starting shooting guard Gary Harris is listed as questionable on the team's injury report. He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. ... The Nuggets have won four games in a row against the Trail Blazers. ... In the first game between these two teams earlier this season, Denver won 113-112 at the Moda Center on November 30.

About the Trail Blazers

The Blazers are in fourth place in the Western Conference. ... Portland has won four in a row, the longest current winning streak in the Western Conference and the second-longest in the NBA. ... The Trail Blazers have won 11 of their past 15 games. ... Center Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 20.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over the past nine games. ... Portland has recorded 25 or more assists in six of the past seven games. The Blazers are averaging 27.3 assists during that stretch, which ranks eighth in the NBA. ... Portland is 8-10 away from the Moda Center this season, but have won three of their past four on the road.

Injury Report

Nuggets: QUESTIONABLE: Gary Harris, Trey Lyles; OUT: Isaiah Thomas, Jarred Vanderbilt, Michael Porter Jr.

Blazers: OUT: Maurice Harkless

