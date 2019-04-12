PORTLAND, Ore. — After a tough loss in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will try to bounce back at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Location: At Moda Center

Line: Blazers by 5

Time: 7:05 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Northwest

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

About the Kings

The Kings have been without starting point guard De'Aaron Fox since after he suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain on Nov. 11. Fox was averaging 18.2 points and 7.0 assists, and Sacramento has won half its 10 games without him, including a 107-99 win against the Blazers on Nov. 12. ... Buddy Hield's scoring average is up to 23.2 points in the 10 games without Fox, but his efficiency has dropped. In the past 10 games, he's shooting just 41.2% from the field and 33.9% from the 3-point line. He's averaging almost 12 attempts from 3 in the past 10 games. ... The Kings are coming off a 113-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls and have lost three of their past four games. ... Sacramento ranks 21st in offense (105.7 points per 100 possessions) and 19th in defense (109.1 points per 100 possessions).

About the Blazers

In the seven games the Blazers have played since signing Carmelo Anthony, the Blazers rank 10th in offense (111.7 points per 100 possessions) and 19th in defense (111.5 points per 100). ... During that seven-game stretch, the Blazers' leading scorer has been CJ McCollum. He's averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. He's shooting 48.1% from the field and 41.5% from 3. ... Hassan Whiteside has also been a plus-performer over the past seven games. He's averaging 14.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks and leads the Blazers in plus-minus at +4.6. ... The Blazers are coming off a 117-97 loss against the LA Clippers but have won three of their past four games.

Injury report

Kings: QUESTIONABLE: Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring tightness). OUT: Marvin Bagley III (right thumb fracture), De'Aaron Fox (left ankle sprain).

Blazers: OUT: Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture).

Live box score and stats

