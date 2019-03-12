PORTLAND, Ore. — Carmelo Anthony and the new-look Portland Blazers get a big test in Los Angeles against Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers.

Portland Trail Blazers at LA Clippers

Location: At Staples Center, Los Angeles

Line: Clippers by 8

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: TNT

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

About the Clippers

Clippers forward Paul George, who missed the first 11 games of the season, including the Nov. 7 game against Portland, has averaged 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals since returning on Nov. 14. He's shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the 3-point line. ... The Clippers have won eight of their past nine games, during which they've outscored opponents by an average of 12.7 points. ... Kawhi Leonard (25.7 points per game), George (23.4 ppg), Lou Williams (21.7 ppg) and Montrezl Harrell (18.8 ppg) combine for 89.6 points per game and are the highest-scoring foursome in the NBA this season. ... Los Angeles ranks seventh in offense (110.8 points per 100 possessions) and 10th in defense (104.0 points per 100). The Clippers are one of only five teams that rank in the Top 10 in both offense and defense. The others are the Bucks, Raptors, Lakers and Heat. ... The Clippers rank first in offensive rebound rate and third in overall rebound rate.

About the Blazers

Since returning to the NBA after more than a year away from the game, Carmelo Anthony is averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. He's shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.0% from the 3-point line. ... The Blazers have won three in a row, during which they've outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game. Previous to that, Portland had lost 10 of 12 games. ... With Anthony in the fold, the Blazers have a high-scoring foursome, too. Damian Lillard (27.3 points per game), CJ McCollum (22.0 ppg), Anthony (17.7 ppg) and Hassan Whiteside (14.8 ppg) combine to score 81.8 points per game. ... The Blazers rank ninth in offense (109.9 points per 100 possessions) and 21st in defense (110.4 points allowed per 100). ... The Blazers rank 28th in defensive rebound percentage and 25th in overall rebound percentage.

Injury report

Clippers: QUESTIONABLE: JaMychal Green (tailbone contusion). OUT: Landry Shamet (high left ankle sprain), Rodney McGruder (right hamstring strain).

Blazers: PROBABLE: Gary Trent Jr. (right hamstring strain). OUT: Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture).

Live box score and stats

