Portland Trail Blazers (38-24) at Charlotte Hornets (29-33)

Location: At Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 10 a.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Northwest (Channel 37 [SD] or 737 [HD] on Comcast/Xfinity)

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out); find more streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here.

Live Updates

See live updates here

About the Hornets

The Hornets are tied for eighth place in the Eastern Conference. ... Charlotte is coming off a 123-112 win against the Brooklyn Nets. ... The Hornets have lost seven of their past 10 games. ... Charlotte guard Kemba Walker is averaging 28.4 points, 6.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the past five games. ... The Hornets have struggled on defense the past nine games, allowing 113.9 points per 100 possessions. For the entire season, only the Cleveland Cavaliers have a worse defensive rating. ... Charlotte is 20-12 at home this season, but has lost three in a row at the Spectrum Center.

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for third place in the Western Conference. ... Portland is coming off a 119-117 loss to the Toronto Raptors. ... The Blazers have won five of their past six games. ... Portland gets backup center Enes Kanter back after he missed the Toronto game because of fears he'll be arrested if he leaves the United States. Kanter is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game off the bench for the Blazers. ... Over the past six games, the Blazers lead the NBA in both offensive rating, scoring 118.6 points per 100 possessions, and net rating, outscoring teams by 10.8 points per 100 possessions. ... Portland is 14-16 on the road this season, but has won four of its past five road games.

Injury Report

Raptors: None

Blazers: QUESTIONABLE: Evan Turner (left knee)

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com.