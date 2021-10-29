Here's how to watch tonight's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers

Portland has a chance to avenge a 30-point blowout loss against the Clippers earlier this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Earlier this week, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) lost by 30 points to the Los Angeles Clippers (1-3), the Blazers' worst loss of the young season. On Friday night, the Blazers will look to avenge that defeat when the Clippers visit the Moda Center.

Location: At Moda Center, Portland

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Root Sports (available on Comcast, DirecTV and CenturyLink)

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

About the Clippers

The Clippers' only win of the season was against the Blazers. Their three losses were against the Warriors, Grizzlies and Cavaliers. ... The Clippers rank 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating (102.2 points per 100 possessions), according to NBA.com. ... The Clippers rank sixth in the NBA in defensive rating (100.5 points per 100 possessions), per NBA.com. ... Paul George is averaging 24 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 4.0 steals to lead the Clippers. ... Luke Kennard has been solid off the bench for the Clippers, averaging 11.5 points and shooting 45.8% from the 3-point line in 26 minutes per game.

About the Trail Blazers

The Blazers' two wins this season, against the Suns and Grizzlies, were by an average of 24.5 points per game. They also lost by three to the Kings on opening night and lost by 30 to the Clippers on Monday. ... The Blazers rank ninth in the NBA in offensive rating (108.6 points per 100 possessions), according to NBA.com. ... The Blazers rank 12th in the NBA in defensive rating (104.3 points per 100 possessions), per NBA.com. ... CJ McCollum is averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks to lead the Blazers. ... Anfernee Simons has been solid off the bench for the Blazers, averaging 14.5 points and shooting 47.8% from the 3-point line in 22.5 minutes per game.

Injury Report

Clippers: QUESTIONABLE: Keon Johnson (illness). OUT: Serge Ibaka (lower back), Kawhi Leonard (ACL), Marcus Morris Sr. (left knee), Jason Preston (right foot)

Blazers: QUESTIONABLE: Norman Powell (left patellar tendinopathy). OUT: Tony Snell (right foot sprain)

Podcast