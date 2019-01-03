Portland Trail Blazers (38-23) at Toronto Raptors (45-17)

Location: At Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, NBC Sports Northwest (Channel 37 [SD] or 737 [HD] on Comcast/Xfinity)

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Blazers Pass; NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out); find more streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here.

Live Updates

About the Raptors

The Raptors are in second place in the Eastern Conference. ... Toronto has won eight of its past 10 games. ... The Raptors are coming off a 118-95 win against the Boston Celtics. ... Toronto forward Paskal Siakam is averaging 21.3 points and shooting 48.6 percent from the 3-point line over the past nine games. ... The Raptors are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per 100 possessions over the past nine games, which ranks third in the NBA. ... Toronto is 26-6 at home this season, and is 4-1 on its current six-game homestand that ends Friday night against the Blazers.

About the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are in tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for third place in the Western Conference. ... Portland has won five in a row. ... The Blazers have won 12 of their past 16 games. ... During Portland's five-game winning streak, starting forwards Maurice Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu are combining to average 22.2 points and 14.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent percent from the field, 39 percent from the 3-point line and 82 percent from the field. ... Over the past five games, the Blazers lead the NBA in net rating, outscoring teams by 13.7 points per 100 possessions... Portland is 14-15 on the road this season, but have won four consecutive road games.

Injury Report

Raptors: OUT: Fred VanVleet (left thumb)

Blazers: OUT: Evan Turner (left knee), Enes Kanter (not with team)

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers | Headband Moe and the Blazers are on a tear!

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.