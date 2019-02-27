Portland Trail Blazers (37-23) at Boston Celtics (37-24)

Location: At TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN; NBC Sports Northwest (Channel 37 [SD] or 737 [HD] on Comcast/Xfinity)

Radio: Rip City Radio 620 AM

Streaming: Blazers Pass; NBA League Pass (subscription required; local games and nationally televised games are blacked out); find more streaming options (including PlayStationVue, Hulu, Apple TV, Fubo TV and more) here.

About the Celtics

The Celtics are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. ... Boston has lost three in a row and is coming off a 118-95 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. ... The Celtics have lost five of their past seven games. ... During that seven-game stretch, Boston is allowing 115.0 points per 100 possessions, 8.9 points worse than their season average . ... The Celtics are 23-8 at home this season, but have lost two of their past three home games.

About the Trail Blazers

The Blazers are in fourth place in the Western Conference. ... Portland has won four in a row. ... The Blazers have won 11 of their past 15 games. ... Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists the past four games. ... Portland is scoring 124.1 points per 100 possessions over the past four games, 11.3 points better than their season average. ... The Blazers are 13-15 at on the road this season, but have won three consecutive road games.

Injury Report

Opponent: OUT: Aron Baynes; DAY-TO-DAY: Terry Rozier, Brad Wanamaker

Blazers: OUT: Evan Turner

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Will Portland make another late-season run?

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast: