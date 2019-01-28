PORTLAND, Ore. — New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis has requested a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Several teams are expected to pursue Davis before the February 7 trade deadline.

Will the Portland Trail Blazers be one of those teams? Could they put together a trade offer enticing enough to contend with the best offers the Pelicans will receive? Could Davis really end up in a Trail Blazers uniform?

The answers to those questions depend on the Pelicans' ownership and management group and what they're looking to gain once they trade away their franchise player.

Is New Orleans looking to start over or remain competitive?

Rebuild or retool?

If the Pelicans want to start over without Davis and rebuild the roster, it's likely they'll seek young talent on cost-controlled rookie-scale contracts and high-end first-round draft picks. In that scenario, the Blazers are in trouble.

The Blazers are short on both. Their best young players are Zach Collins, Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr., and their draft picks for the foreseeable future will likely be in the back half of the first round. Other teams, like the Lakers, Knicks, and 76ers, among others, can put together a better trade offer than the Blazers if the Pelicans want to rebuild.

But what if the Pelicans aren't interested in a full-scale rebuild? What if they want to try to continue to compete in the Western Conference and sell tickets? In that scenario, Portland has a better chance.

"A picks-based package wouldn’t necessarily be most appealing to the Pelicans anyway," according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. "New Orleans is the NBA’s smallest market and the team ranks 26th in attendance this season, despite having a megastar in Davis. The front office could theoretically prefer to receive an established player, so the team’s fan interest and attendance doesn’t dwindle."

O'Connor follows that up by suggesting a team like the Blazers, with a trade offer built around an established star like CJ McCollum, could be a surprise contender in the Davis sweepstakes.

No time like the present

If Portland wants to trade for Davis, their best chance is to make it happen before the trade deadline passes on February 7. If the Davis trade saga continues into the summer, it will become more difficult not only for Portland, but for most NBA teams to beat the Boston Celtics and their treasure chest of trade assets.

Boston is largely considered to have the best trade capital in the NBA. They have talented young players on cost-controlled rookie-scale contracts like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and they have more future first-round draft picks than most teams, including a potential unprotected 2021 first-round pick from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics, however, can't move into trade discussions with the Pelicans right now because of their 2017 trade for Kyrie Irving. An NBA rule named the "Rose Rule" stipulates that players who meet a certain set of criteria during their rookie-scale contracts can earn 30 percent of the salary cap instead of 25 percent. Both Irving and Davis met those criteria and signed their new contracts with the "Rose Rule" extension.

Even though a team is allowed to have more than one "Rose Rule" player on its roster, a team can't trade for more than one "Rose Rule" player. Since the Celtics already traded for Irving, they're not allowed to trade for Davis. That restriction ends on July 1, when Irving becomes a free agent.

The Celtics could get around that rule by trading Irving, but unless they do that, they can't trade for Davis until this summer.

So, the Blazers' (and every other NBA team's) best chance at trading for Anthony Davis will be in the next 10 days.

Potential deals

Here's a look at two potential offers the Blazers could make in a trade for Anthony Davis.

TRADE NO. 1

Pelicans receive: CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, 2019 unprotected first-round pick, 2021 unprotected first-round pick

Blazers receive: Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic

See it on the trade machine

McCollum and Nurkic would slot in as starters for the Pelicans, giving New Orleans a starting unit of Jrue Holiday, CJ McCollum, E'Twaun Moore, Julius Randle and Jusuf Nurkic. They also get two first-round draft picks, with one far enough out in the future that its lack of protections gives it considerable potential value. The Blazers get Davis and get to take a look at Mirotic for the rest of this season (he has a $12.5 million expiring contract). The Blazers would still be looking to upgrade the small forward position and after this trade, the shooting guard position. The two first-round draft picks makes this a steep price for Portland.

TRADE NO. 2

Pelicans receive: CJ McCollum, Zach Collins, Anfernee Simons, 2019 unprotected first-round pick

Blazers receive: Anthony Davis

See it on the trade machine

This gives the Pelicans an established star in McCollum, two young players on rookie-scale contracts and a first-round pick. The team would have a starting lineup of Holiday, McCollum, Moore, Mirotic and Randle. Collins could pencil in as a potential starter this season or next for the Pelicans, and Simons' potential is intriguing. The Blazers' biggest weakness after this trade would be shooting guard, and they'd still be looking for an upgrade at small forward and potentially power forward.

Jared Cowley writes about the Trail Blazers and other topics for KGW.com. He's also the co-host of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast (listen here). You can reach him on Twitter @jaredcowley.

