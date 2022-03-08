Projecting this season's remaining wins for the Trail Blazers | Locked on Blazers podcast

How many more games will the Blazers win this season with 18 left on the schedule?

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Trail Blazers lost on Monday night, which you know, mission accomplished. The Blazers played without Anfernee Simons and likely only one future rotation player (Josh Hart) in the lineup so it wasn't much of a surprise that the Timberwolves routed them by 43 points. But seriously, they got thrashed by 43 points. It was a beat down that would make other beat downs jealous. (starts at 1:20).

If there was a bright spot in the mess it's Brandon Williams, who had a career-high 27 points in his first NBA start. He looks like he can be a contributor at this level. As the Blazers find themselves in developmental dart throw mode, Brandon Williams looks like a triple-18. That's right. Dart references. (starts at 7:44)

All this brings up the question. How many more games will the Blazers win this season with 18 left on the schedule? Thanks to the good people at FiveThirtyEight, this show ends with a closer look at win probabilities for each of Portland's remaining games. (starts at 15:34)

