PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will open the 2018-19 season with a three-game homestand beginning with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18, the NBA announced. It will be James’ first game as a Laker.

The Blazers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 20 and the Washington Wizards on Oct. 22 before hitting the road for a four-game road trip.

View the entire Trail Blazers schedule

The Blazers’ schedule includes a game on Christmas Day for the first time since 2010. Portland will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

The Blazers will play 12 back-to-back sets this season. Only one of those includes a road and home split.

Portland will face Houston, New Orleans, Phoenix and Sacramento three times this season. They will face the other 10 Western Conference teams four times each, and play each Eastern Conference team twice.

Additional home schedule highlights include a second Portland appearance by the Lakers on Nov. 3, a game against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 11, visits from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors on Dec. 29 and Feb. 13, and a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 30.

Nine of the Blazers’ first 13 games will be played at home, and six of their final nine games will be on the road.

The Blazers will end the season on April 10 at home against the Sacramento Kings.

All 82 games will be televised by NBC Sports Northwest or broadcast nationally. They will air on the Trail Blazers Radio Network and flagship station NBCSNW Rip City Radio AM-620.

Welcome to The 2018-19 schedule!



We're about to begin a great adventure, blazing a trail across the rugged landscape of North America. pic.twitter.com/DJnaGjVer5 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 10, 2018

© 2018 KGW