PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time in 19 seasons.

The Blazers will open the series against the defending champion Golden State Warriors on the road at Oracle Arena in Oakland, but they'll be back at the Moda Center for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday, May 20.

All of the games will be broadcast on ESPN or you can listen to the games on Rip City Radio 620 AM, but if you want to watch the Blazers take on the Warriors in person, here's how.

RELATED : Blazers vs. Warriors: Western Conference finals schedule

Tickets for games at the Moda Center go on sale to the public at noon on Monday. You can visit trailblazers.com/tix, or call 1-844-RIPCITY (747-2489), to purchase tickets.

The team has advised fans to purchase tickets directly through the team’s website to avoid scams.

If you want to try your hand at the secondary market, though, here are links to the most reputable ticket selling websites. Purchase at your own risk.

SeatGeek

StubHub

Vivid Seats

More Blazers coverage

Read more articles at kgw.com/blazers

Print your own "Go Blazers" sign to show your Trail Blazers support!

3-on-3 Blazers podcast

LISTEN: Blazers bounce back to force Game 7

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast