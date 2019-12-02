OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook set an NBA record with his 10th straight triple-double, Paul George scored 47 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-111 on Monday night.

Westbrook broke a tie with Wilt Chamberlain, who had nine straight triple-doubles in 1968, by finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. He clinched the record on an assist to George for a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. It was his 23rd triple-double of the season and the 127th of his career.

George had 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the third triple-double of his career. Rookie Deonte Burton had a career-high 18 points and Raymond Felton added a season-high 15 for the Thunder.

Damian Lillard scored 31 points and Jake Layman added 17 for Portland.

LISTEN: 3-on-3 Blazers: Did Neil Olshey drop the ball at the trade deadline?

Listen to the most recent edition of the 3-on-3 Blazers podcast:

The Thunder shot 56 percent in the first half to lead 68-49 at the break. George scored 21 points and Felton added 15.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Trail Blazers started the second half on a 7-0 run to make things interesting, and they trimmed Oklahoma City's lead to 87-82 by the end of the third quarter.

Westbrook had five assists heading into the fourth, and he re-entered the game after a rest with 9:36 remaining. He got his first assist of the quarter with 6:54 left, but was up to his ninth with 4:57 to play.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum was called for a technical in the second quarter. ... McCollum shot 4 for 15 and Lillard 1 for 10 in the first half. ... Portland shot 33.3 percent in the first half.

Thunder: Forward Jerami Grant (right ankle sprain) and guard Dennis Schroder (personal reasons) did not play. ... George scored 17 points in the first quarter. ... Burton hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. ... Forward Patrick Patterson got his fourth start of the season in Grant's place.

UP NEXT

Portland hosts Golden State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma City plays at New Orleans on Thursday.