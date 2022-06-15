Gary Payton II agrees to 3-year, $28M deal with Trail Blazers: Report

Payton, 29, emerged as a defensive ace off the bench last season for the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers and free agent guard Gary Payton II have agreed to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, giving the Blazers a versatile wing and point-of-attack defender.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Payton's contract "contains a player option and extra incentives."

Payton, 29, the son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, emerged as a defensive ace off the bench last season for the defending champion Golden State Warriors. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Warriors allowed 2.2 fewer points per 100 possessions when Payton was on the court. FiveThirtyEight's RAPTOR metric rated Payton as the fifth-best defender in the NBA last season, behind Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic, Alex Caruso and Draymond Green.

Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote about Payton's value to the Warriors, calling him "a defensive revelation" for the Warriors last season.

"As a slashing wing and occasional high screen roller — despite being 6-foot-3 — the Warriors unlocked him on offense in a Steph Curry environment, which allowed his disruptive defensive skill set to wreak havoc on the league. He led the NBA in steals per 36 minutes. Perimeter defense is vital to a winning team. Payton is one of the league’s best perimeter defenders," they wrote.

Where the Blazers' newest 6-3 guard will fit into Portland's rotation next season remains to be seen. Because of his defensive acumen and versatility, he can play multiple positions, though according to Cleaning The Glass and Basketball-Reference.com, he played only shooting guard and point guard last season for the Warriors. Portland already has a wealth of high-minute guards on its roster in Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons and Josh Hart.

It may not matter. Payton's versatility will allow him to play all over the court for the Blazers. John Hollinger, a former front-office executive with the Memphis Grizzlies and now an NBA analyst for The Athletic, referred to Payton as a "bouncy, positionless, definition-defying glue guy." Which means he should fit in great in Portland, wherever he plays.

Blazers starting center Jusuf Nurkic agreed to re-sign with a new four-year, $70 million contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Friday morning.