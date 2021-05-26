Trail Blazers, Nuggets face off with series tied 1-1

The first-round series shifts to Portland for Game 3.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first-round NBA playoff series between the sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers and third-seeded Denver Nuggets shifts to Portland for Game 3. The series is tied 1-1 after the first two games in Denver.

Time: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBATV, NBC Sports Northwest

Odds: Trail Blazers -4; over/under 228

Injury report: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins out (ankle); Nuggets: PJ Dozier out (adductor), Jamal Murray out (knee), Will Barton out (hamstring).

Bottom line: The Nuggets won Game 2, 128-109, to even the series 1-1. Nikola Jokic scored 38 points for the Nuggets and Damian Lillard had 42 points in the loss for Portland.

Blazers' top performers: Lillard is the leading scorer in the playoffs through the first two games, averaging 38 points per game. He's shooting 50% from the 3-point line on 14 attempts per game. He's also averaging 11.5 assists. CJ McCollum is averaging 21 points and shooting 53.1% from the field and 50% from 3 in the first two games of this series.