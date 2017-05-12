Former NBA player Kermit Washington was sentenced on Monday to six years in federal prison for convictions on charity fraud. He was also ordered to pay nearly $970,000 in restitution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the western district of Missouri stated in a news release that the 66-year-old Washington "abused his fame and status to promote a charity scam by which he raised hundreds of thousands of dollars that he diverted to personal spending on lavish vacations, shopping sprees, and even plastic surgery for his girlfriend."

Washington told donors that the funds were going toward charitable work in Africa for starving and HIV-positive children.

In November 2017, Washington pleaded guilty in federal court in Kansas City, Mo., to making a false statement on his tax return and to aggravated identity theft.

"His fraud scheme also victimized law-abiding taxpayers by stealing from the public treasury rather than paying taxes owed,” the U.S. Attorney's Office noted.

Washington played three seasons for the Blazers. He came to Portland in a trade for then injury-riddled, unhappy Bill Walton. He and Maurice Lucas shared playing time until Lucas was traded and Washington became the starter. He played in the 1980 NBA All Star game

However, Washington is most remembered for being the player who punched Rudy Tomjanovich in the face, sending him to the hospital in 1977.

