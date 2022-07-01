Drew Eubanks agrees to re-sign with Trail Blazers on 1-year deal: Report

The former Oregon State standout who starred at Reynolds High School in Troutdale will play backup center for the Blazers next season.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drew Eubanks will continue his NBA career in his home state, agreeing to return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a one-year deal. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Eubanks, 25, was a standout at Oregon State and a prep star at Reynolds High School in Troutdale. "The Shaq of Troutdale" signed four 10-day contracts with the Blazers last season before the team signed him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in early April.

In the final 22 games of the season, Eubanks started every game at center as the Blazers prioritized draft position over wins. He averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game, shooting 64.6% from the field and 78.4% from the free-throw line. For his career, Eubanks has averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game.

Eubanks was the top-ranked prep player in the state of Oregon at Reynolds High School when he chose Oregon State over Oregon, Cal, Gonzaga and other schools. Eubanks averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in three seasons with the Beavers.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pound big man declared for the 2018 NBA draft after his junior season but went undrafted. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Spurs, where he played four seasons before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors and waived at the trade deadline in February, leading to his signing with Portland.

In 2020, when he was still with the Spurs, Eubanks teamed up with the brand Portland Gear and their Heart for Oregon fundraiser, helping those affected by the Oregon wildfires.