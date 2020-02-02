PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard's hot streak continued with 51 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz their fourth straight loss with a 124-107 victory on Saturday night at the Moda Center.

Lillard had nine 3-pointers for his NBA-record sixth straight game with at least six 3-pointers. He has scored 40 or more points in five of his last six games, and he's averaging 48.8 points over that span.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who won their fourth straight to match their season high.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points.

