Damian Lillard reportedly out the remainder of the 2022-2023 season

The Portland Trail Blazers' superstar guard has been dealing with a calf injury and has been out of the past few games.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard will miss the rest of the 2022-2023 season, NBA media reported on Tuesday, citing league sources.

"With injury-plagued Portland Trail Blazers out of the playoff picture, superstar guard Damian Lillard will be out the remainder of the season, league sources tell [NBA on TNT], [Bleacher Report]," wrote Chris Haynes on Twitter, a Senior NBA Insider for TNT and Bleacher Report.

The NBA regular season ends April 9, just under two weeks from now. The Trail Blazers have seven games left in the season. Lillard has missed the past three games due to right calf tightness.

There had already been talk of Lillard sitting out the rest of the season. Haynes' tweet comes three days after Shams Charania tweeted on March 25 that the Blazers were leaning toward shutting down Lillard for the season's remaining nine games.

Charania said the franchise was "seriously considering taking precautions as Lillard deals with calf injury and the team is 3.5 games out of Play-In Tournament race."

The Trail Blazers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 124-90 on Monday night for their third straight loss. Portland has lost nine of its last 10 games, only briefly snapping the streak with a 127-115 win over the Utah Jazz last week, which was also the last time Lillard played.

The franchise is scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings for the third time this season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Portland is 22-23 against the Western Conference, and Sacramento is 29-16 against conference opponents.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Ibou Badji out (knee surgery recovery), Jerami Grant out (quad contusion), Damian Lillard out (calf tightness), Jusuf Nurkic out (knee soreness) Anfernee Simons out (foot soreness), Justise Winslow out (anke sprain), Cam Reddish (lumbar soreness)

